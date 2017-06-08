Restaurants and businesses open doors for Comey proceedings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress for the first time Thursday morning since President Trump fired him nearly a month ago.

Many tuned in to watch the drama unfold on television at watch parties. Don Robinson is the owner of Cravings restaurant in downtown Tuscaloosa. He showed the live broadcast on several large TV screens at his business on University Boulevard.

“I think either way this turns out it is for the good. Whether it is against Trump or what,” Robinson said. “I think it is important to just know what’s going on.”

A small group attended the restaurant and watched the proceedings while eating breakfast. University of Alabama student Teia Moore said she was not going to miss seeing this political drama and that’s why she came to watch.

“I think it is important that it’s happening at this time to really get some closure to the situation that happened to Comey,” Moore said. “Maybe that will open up and give us more insight to why this whole process has gone the way it has, and show how our justice system works and how it is going to work for the American citizens.”

Business owner Dan Robinson says he is hoping officials in Washington will get to the bottom of this political drama.