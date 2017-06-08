Saban on retirement: “It scares me to death”

Birmingham, Ala (WIAT) – The 11th annual Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament was held at the Old Overton Club in Birmingham Thursday afternoon. The foundation, headed by Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry, works to promote and support children, family, teachers, and students causes.

“This is all about my dad and all he did for young people in West Virginia growing up and trying to promote his legacy by helping young kids in the southeast and especially in our state of Alabama,” Saban said.

Prior to teeing off, Saban spoke on the recent news of longtime Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops’ retirement, prompting discussions regarding his own future.

“As long as I feel good, I love doing it. I’ve said this before, I’ve been a part of a team since I was nine years old. It scares me to death to figure what it’s going to be like when I’m not a part of a team. So, as long as I feel good and I’m healthy and I can do it, we certainly have every intention of trying to do it,” said Saban of his coaching future.

Saban was asked about a time frame for when he would consider retirement.

“If I felt like I couldn’t do it to the standard that I want to do it, then I think that would be a time not to do it. But I certainly don’t feel like that’s anytime soon.”

Alabama football coach Nick Saban and wife Terry bring good luck to Preds tonight! pic.twitter.com/k5v5JXcBUv — Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) June 4, 2017

Over the weekend, Saban was seen wearing a Nashville Predators jersey at game three in the Music City. Mercedes-Benz said Saban recently became a co-owner of a dealership in Nashville, but the ball coach says he’s jumped on the Predators band wagon, as well.

“Where I’m from everybody’s a Penguins fan. So they’re killing me. But I actually got the fever, I do watch when I can, most of the Stanley Cup Playoff games. So I started watching them. I really took a liking to the way their team competes. It’s really great to see a city embrace a team like Nashville has,” said Saban.