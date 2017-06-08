Volunteers help burned Remlap church rise from the ashes

REMLAP, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of volunteers descended on a small Blount County town to help rebuild a church, nearly a year after it burned down.

July 26 was a difficult day for worshippers at Valley Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

“I got a phone call at 6:08 a.m. saying that the church is burning to the ground,” said David Faulkner, who attends the church. “I came down here, and by the time I got here at 7:30, it was pretty well gone.”

The sanctuary was 111 years old and uninsured.

“it was a terrifying day,” said David Pate, the chief deacon. “We’ve tried hard (since then). It’s been discouraging for a lot of people.”

Ten months later, the Carpenters for Christ arrived. The group consists of volunteers from churches from Florida to Missouri, and everywhere in between.

Led by project coordinator Joe Clements from Montgomery, Carpenters for Christ has built or rebuilt roughly 40 churches since 1988, amassing more and more volunteers along the way.

“Each year, when we build a church, we impress the people so much, that they want to go help us,” Clements said. “Everybody loves everybody, and everybody knows it. It’s just something you don’t see in the world today. It’s the best part.”

Work will continue on the church into the fall, but Carpenters for Christ plan to leave at the end of next week. The goal is to have the first service there Wednesday.

“I was a contractor or superintendent for 30 years,” Faulkner said. “I was never able to put anything together at this rate, with this amount of money, and this much enthusiasm and willingness to help.”

“The building burned, but the church is still here,” Pate said. “The people are the church, and we’re all still here.”