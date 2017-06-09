$2,000 reward offered in gun store theft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Birmingham Pistol Wholesale.

According to a release issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, four individuals entered the gun store on Gadsden Highway and stole at least one gun. One of the suspects is captured on surveillance footage placing a handgun in his pants. The four individuals then left the store in a gray, four-door Jeep Cherokee.

Investigators are conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are collectively offering $2,000 for the award. If you have any information, please call ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450.