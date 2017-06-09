7 firearms stolen from Pleasant Grove gun range; suspects caught on camera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after seven firearms were stolen from a Pleasant Grove gun range.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglary occurred on June 6 around 6:19 a.m.

Deputies responded to the range after the owner drove past and saw a window broken out of the business. He stopped to check and found that multiple guns were missing.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two suspects and two vehicles. Officials ask anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.