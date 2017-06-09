Alabama family singers go viral with candid National Anthem video

(WIAT) — A local singing sensation is taking over Facebook, and they’re known as the Matthews Sisters.

The North Alabama trio has performed all over the south, including cities like Gatlinburg, but a random video shot in a Walmart checkout lane has gone viral.

“My daughters and I sing almost everywhere we go,” said Tara Matthews-Ryan, the girls’ mother. “No matter where it is.”

“We were playing around and we would do it sometimes, maybe at the beach eating out at a restaurant,” Matthews-Ryan said. “All of the sudden we realized that it was touching people. We’re not sure why this particular video was the one that went viral.”

The girls themselves are happy but confused by the attention as well.

“[It was] kind of shocking,” said Mia Matthews, the 12-year-old sister. “’Cause I didn’t really think anything would happen.”

Regardless of how the video got to where it is, the sisters are happy for their taste of success, singing their favorite songs, like the National Anthem.

“It kept going and blowing up, you know, 10,000 views, 20 and 30. Now it’s almost 200,000. It’s insane,” said Sadie Matthews, the oldest sister. “It’s a blessing for sure.”