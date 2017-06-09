Hoover Police searching for hotel assault suspect

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police are searching for a suspect in a felony assault that occurred on Thursday, according to a release from the department.

The suspect walked into the Days Inn on 1800 Riverchase Drive around 12:30 p.m. and asked for a male named either “Darius” or “Tadarius” according to the release. The staff told the suspect that they do not release information on their guests, and the suspect then reportedly walked outside and loitered on the property.

When an employee requested that the suspect leave, then turned around to walk away, the suspect allegedly ran behind the employee and shoved him to the ground, injuring his jaw and giving him a possible concussion. The suspect then reportedly ran from the property to the area of the Galleria.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the case to call Hoover Detective Daniel Lowe at (205) 739-6762, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 to leave an anonymous tip.