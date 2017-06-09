House fire under investigation; leaves 16 dogs dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that left 16 dogs dead Thursday night.

Birmingham Firefighters observed heavy smoke showing from the structure when they arrived in the 4900 block of Hillman Drive. Crews were able to quickly control the house fire.

There were occupants in the home at the time who were able to get out safely, according to Battalion Chief Russell. Four dogs were also able to escape the fire safely.

Officials say the 16 dogs that did not make it out of the home were found all over the inside of the house.

The structure suffered significant damage, but it was not destroyed.

This fire is still under investigation.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.