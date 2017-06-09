House fire under investigation; leaves 16 dogs dead

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire that left 16 dogs dead Thursday night.

Birmingham Firefighters observed heavy smoke showing from the structure when they arrived in the 4900 block of Hillman Drive. Crews were able to quickly control the house fire.

There were occupants in the home at the time who were able to get out safely, according to Battalion Chief Russell. Four dogs were also able to escape the fire safely.

Officials say the 16 dogs that did not make it out of the home were found all over the inside of the house.

The structure suffered significant damage, but it was not destroyed.

This fire is still under investigation.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s