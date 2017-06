(WIAT) — Hyundai is recalling almost 600 thousand vehicles in the U.S. to fix a pair of problems.

The larger recall involves failing hood latches in more than 437 thousand Sante Fe and Sante Fe Sport SUVs from 2013-2017.

The second part of the recall concerns parking brake light problems in 161 thousand Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016.