Jacksonville State to play 1st Football game in SunTrust Park

Atlanta, Ga. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will wrap up the 2018 football season making history. The Gamecocks will face Kennesaw State at SunTrust park in Atlanta, in what will be the first football game held at the new home of the Atlanta Braves.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Kennesaw State,” JSU Athletics Director Greg Seitz said via a press release. “JSU is thrilled to have the opportunity to play in Sun Trust Park and the opportunity to host KSU at Burgess-Snow Field in the future. This is a series that will greatly benefit both fan bases and hopefully will spawn what can be a great rivalry between our two programs.”

The game is part of a “Home-and-Home” series between the Gamecocks and Owls, Kennesaw State will make a return trip to Burgess-Snow Stadium the following season, though no official date has been set.

“This is a great opportunity for our program,” JSU head coach John Grass said via a press release. “It is a different venue and that will make it even more exciting for both teams and our fans. It is going to be a great place to play a game, and we appreciate the Braves allowing us to make this happen. It should be an awesome atmosphere.”

Kickoff between Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State will be on November 17th.