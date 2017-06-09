Rachel on the Road: Big Spoon Creamery

AVONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Following dinner, it’s the go-to spot for dessert.

In the past years, this “go-to” has been popping up in different parks, businesses and farmer’s markets.

Big Spoon Creamery owner Ryan O’Hara says the now “go-to” spot started out small.

“We said, ‘Alright we’ll start super small’, so we started the company with $500,” O’Hara said. “We started with a pop up in our driveway, kind of like a lemonade stand, but with ice cream.”

Now, Big Spoon Creamery has its first set of storefront doors in Avondale. It’s located just a few blocks from the main downtown strip, inside the MAKE BHAM building. There’s an outdoor spot to eat and socialize under twinkling lights and growing vines.

“It’s been crazy,” Ryan said about how many stop by the creamery every day. “We thought it would be successful, but it’s been so far beyond our expectations. Line out the door almost every day.”

The flavors are extravagant and interesting. They are not your typical vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

“Over the years, we’ve won the trust of our customers,” Geri-Martha O’Hara said. “We have a lot of really loyal customers that are more up to try a sweet basil ice cream and a goat cheese ice cream.”

The owners and chefs create the flavors from scratch. The inspiration for the next creation is based on desserts they love, ingredients that are in season, and local farmer products.

“Always think about being a pastry chef, what desserts I like to make the most,” Geri-Martha added. “What desserts really wowed and inspired me, and I just try to recreate those in ice cream.”

