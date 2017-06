(WIAT) – Those of you that watched the evening news on Friday may have wondered why you didn’t see Chris Breece.

He had a big day at Vulcan Park, surprising his girlfriend, CBS42 Meteorologist Sarah Cantey, with a proposal!

BREAKING NEWS- I'm off the market for good. Best. Day. Ever pic.twitter.com/kWLJ1KFbAp — Sarah Cantey (@SarahCantey) June 9, 2017

He dropped to one knee and she said yes.

We here at CBS42 News would like to wish the happy couple a long and happy marriage!