(WIAT) — Ticks lay in wait in the woods and your yard, waiting to bite you, your kids, and your pets, spreading disease and sucking blood.

As warm months approach, the ticks become more active, with their peak season falling in between April and September.

The CDC offers several tips on keeping the creepy crawlies away from your yard and your family, which can be found by clicking the link below.

Preventing tick bites