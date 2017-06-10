Greater Birmingham Humane Society ready for largest adoption event of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is getting ready for its largest adoption event of the year. The Just One Day event gives people a chance to find their new best friend and take them home the same day.

The adoption fee for all pets is $21 which covers an $11 adoption fee and $10 mandatory microchipping fee. All GBHS adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. Adopters must bring a leash or collar for an adult dog or a carrier for a cat or puppy. Leashes, collars, and cardboard carriers can be bought at the Society Store for $5 to $10.

Potential adopters will need to prepare for a wait time before they meet an adoption counselor and their new pet. GBHS will use a new text alert system when it’s your turn to meet the animal. You’ll fill out an adoption application and receive a number to meet the adoptable pets. Then you’ll be subject to an approval process. Adopters must be at least 19 years of age and have a valid ID.

You can cut down on some time by printing and filling out an adoption application beforehand. You can find it here. Owners should bring vet records for current pets in the household. You can also bring that animal to meet the adoptable pet, but it isn’t required. All children under the age of 10 living with the adopted pet must be present at the event to meet the dog or cat.

There will be food, games, activities, and even live music during the Just One Day event. GBHS will be closed Saturday, June 10th to prepare for the day.

Last year, GBHS adopted out 196 animals in eight hours and they’re hoping to exceed that number this year. The Just One Day Adoption Event will be at GBHS at 300 Snow Drive in Birmingham on Sunday, June 11th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can check out the adoptable pets ahead of the event by clicking here. To find out more about the event, click here. You can also follow GBHS on social media here and here.