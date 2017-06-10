National Senior Games: Athletes from all over compete in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A week in to the 2017 National Senior Games in Birmingham, some amazing athletes have competed in the Magic City.

Here are a few of them that CBS 42 has caught up with:

John Zilverberg: John is the oldest athlete at the 2017 Senior Games. A former cattle rancher from South Dakota, Zilverberg is competing in the discus and bowling, where he won a gold medal this year.

Paul Miller: Paul is the second oldest male athlete in the 2017 Senior Games and he’s one of the most successful. Miller says he has won 24 medals, “most of them gold,” coming in to the Birmingham Senior Games, where he’s already won two more: discus and 100m dash in the 100+ age group.

Oscar Peyton: Oscar has always been a fast runner, but it wasn’t really until later in life he started to run track. He began competing in the Senior Games since the 2003 Games in Virginia. Peyton has won gold in the 100m dash in every Games since then, including this year in Birmingham.

Corey Hartbarger: Corey is a World War II veteran who has found a way to stay active through the Senior Games. Despite multiple surgeries, he’s continued to compete in the Games and has set a goal of making it to the 2019 Senior Games in Albuquerque.