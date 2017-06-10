Pride Parade in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Holding different signs and dressing up everyone coming together for the 29 annual Central Alabama Pride Parade.

“We have gay straight, trans people, every aspect of the umbrella is out here,” said Destiny Clark with Central Alabama Pride.

Lauren Erwin is participating in the pride parade.

“Out here with friends my wife is on another float. We got married this past Valentine’s day,” said Erwin.

There was lots dancing and fun for everyone participating.

“There are millions of us across the US and they need to know it’s that love is love, and you can be who you are and not be ashamed to hide it,” said Erwin.