Senior Games give Twomey Brothers another chance to play together

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — The Senior Games give a chance for athlete from all over the United States a chance to continue to compete no matter what their age. But it’s given John, Daniel, and Thomas Twomey something more, a chance for the brothers to play on the same team.

Growing up in upstate New York, the Twomey brothers played three years of Town basketball before they went their separate ways. The thought of being able to play together again never crossed their minds, until they discovered the Senior Games.

Now the three star of team “Pass it 2me” and along with their families, show that its never too late to play basketball with your brothers.