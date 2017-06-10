Simple tips to help you create a healthy summer menu

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Summer is just around the corner and with all of those fun activities comes plenty of opportunity to be tempted by food. We’re here to help by showing you simple ways to skip the fats and still have great taste at all of your cookouts.

You’ve probably heard the most nutritious foods are the most colorful foods. Some fad diets tell you to avoid white or colorless food, but cauliflower and other white vegetables have plenty to offer.

Grain-refining processes used in white breads and pastas remove the bran and germ parts of the grain. That lowers fiber and B vitamin content so it’s fine to avoid those nutrient-lacking foods. Cauliflower, however, is naturally high in both fiber and B vitamins.

Cauliflower is part of a group known as cruciferous vegetables, that includes broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts, and even kale. All of these are high in vitamin C, vitamin K, have B vitamins, and even small amounts of calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. They also contain antioxidants and phytonutrients that can protect against several cancers. The veggies can help in digestion and gut health as well.

One change you can make is by turning down regular chips and dip and reaching for a lighter option made from frozen or fresh cauliflower. Just saute it with spices and blend with yogurt and other spices. You can also serve it with a side of veggies rather than potato chips.

Roasted Cauliflower Dip (adapted from Vitamix cookbook) :

3 cups cauliflower florets

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 lemon, peeled

1 1/4 cups plain Greek yogurt , not low fat

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon cilantro leaves

1/4 ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

STEPS: 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees

2. Mix oil, cumin, and black pepper. Pour over cauliflower.

3. Put on roasting pan and place in oven for 25 minutes, turning once or twice.

4. Cool completely.

Place lemon, yogurt, roasted cauliflower, turmeric, cilantro, cumin, and salt in blender.

Blend well until smooth.

Nutrition:

2 Tablespoons provide: 45 calories, 3.5 grams fat ( 1.5 saturated), 2g carbohydrate , 50 mg sodium