Alabama man charged in teen’s death in Mississippi

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi officials are charging an Alabama man with killing a teenager who had gone missing.

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod tells the Greene County Herald that his office is charging 22-year-old Matthew Moberg of Wilmer, Alabama, with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Brian Parker of Semmes, Alabama. Parker had been reported missing in Alabama in May before officials found his body on a logging road in southern Greene County.

McLeod says the state crime lab is still determining the exact cause of death. Parker was seen alive with Moberg on security video at a Lucedale store on May 23. After Parker’s disappearance, Mobile County, Alabama, authorities said Moberg gave inconsistent statements regarding Parker’s possible whereabouts.

The Sun Herald reports authorities found Parker’s phone in Moberg’s car.