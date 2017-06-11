Big Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer plans ACA exchange return

TOM MURPHY, AP Health Writer
(KRQE)

A big Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer is returning to the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges next year in several states, including markets like Texas and Illinois.

Health Care Service Corp. says it also intends to sell coverage in Oklahoma, where it is the only insurer on the exchange, as well as New Mexico and Montana.

Coverage options are growing thin in many parts of the country on the exchanges, the only place where people can buy insurance with help from income-based tax credits. Several insurers have already said they are retreating from this market. Some counties in Missouri, Ohio and Washington may wind up with no choices for next year.

A Health Care Service Corp. spokeswoman says the insurer has made no final decisions on its level of participation.

