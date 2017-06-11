‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is rehabilitating a second seahorse.

Funyun is a female lined seahorse, just like previously rescued and released Cheeto. Funyun was rescued near the same Pinellas County beach.

A couple went for an early morning walk on Indian Rocks Beach on May 25 when they noticed something small and gray washed up on the sand. They noticed what the thought was a shell was a breathing seahorse.

The couple placed the seahorse back in the water and it helplessly floated to the surface.

The couple put Funyun in a bucket and called Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Funyun arrived to the aquarium in serious condition. She suffered a buoyancy issue, struggling to swim and was clinging to a branch to stop from floating to the surface. Her condition made it difficult for her to catch food.

The CMA team removed some of the air from her swim bladder. Using a small needle, excess air was carefully removed and soon enough, Funyun was swimming and eating normally.

Funyun is on her way to full recovery and will be released back in to the wild on Monday, pending weather and her health condition.

You can follow Funyun’s journey via her live camera on the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s website.