Man injured after leaping 25 feet attempting to escape arrest in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala (WIAT): A 27 year old male faces life threatening injuries after leaping 25 feet from the HWY 150 overpass attempting to escape arrest, per Lt. Keith Czeskleba of Hoover Police.

Around 5;22 A.M. Sunday, Hoover Police received a call from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency about a stopped car in the center lane of I-459 South near the Highway 150 overpass. A responding officer identified a silver Nissan Altima as the stopped car.

Czeskleba says the driver of the vehicle, a 27 year old male, appeared to be intoxicated and was passed out behind the wheel. After several attempts, the officer was able to wake the driver and had him exit the vehicle.

While the officer was waiting for backup, the driver became upset and ignored the officer’s request to place his hands behind his back. The suspect then fled on foot toward the concrete bridge railing where he jumped over the railing and fell approximately 25 feet onto the ground below.

Officers began administering first-aid while awaiting the arrival of paramedics. Hoover Fire Department personnel arrived on scene at 5:39 A.M. The suspect was then transported to UAB Hospital with what officers believe to be life threatening injuries.