Swimming advisory issued for parts of Mobile, Perdido Bays

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued swimming advisories for specific parts of Mobile Bay and Perdido Bay because of concerns about bacteria.

The advisory issued Friday covers Mobile Bay in the areas of the Fairhope Public Beach, Volanta Avenue and Orange Street Pier. It also covers Perdido Bay at Kee Avenue and Spanish Cove in Lillian.

Department officials said swimming in those areas could lead to an increased risk of illness. The health department and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management routinely test water samples from 25 high-use coastal recreation site.

The swimming advisory will be lifted when bacteria levels fall below guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s