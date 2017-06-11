Taylor Swift’s music is returning to Spotify, Pandora, more

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift is getting back together with a few of her famous exes, including Spotify and Pandora.

The pop star’s representative confirms her full catalog will return to all streaming platforms Friday. Her official Instagram fan account, Taylor Nation, posted the news Thursday.

Swift’s five albums also will be available on Tidal, Amazon and other streaming platforms.

The singer removed her music from Spotify in 2014 around the release of her Grammy-winning multi-hit pop album, “1989.”

No streaming service besides Apple Music was able to stream “1989.” Swift allowed Apple to stream it after the music platform changed its decision and chose to pay artists royalties during its free three-month trial.