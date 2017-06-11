Troopers hold 13 hour “Traffic Blitz” after 10 traffic related deaths in 3 weeks

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): Alabama Law Enforcement Agency held a 13 hour “Traffic Blitz” where they issued 158 citations on activity they believe contribute to crashes, cause injury or death, per Trooper Chuck Daniel with ALEA.

The Blitz was initiated after 10 traffic related deaths within the last 3 weeks in the area. Daniel says troopers issued: 112 speeding citations, 41 seat belt citations, 1 DUI and 4 citations they listed as “other hazards.”

“We believe this will help promote safer driving not only in Blount County but statewide,” says Daniel.

Daniel reports Troopers also arrested two for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Another two were arrested on outstanding warrants, one of which was an indictment from Cullman County on 1st degree Sexual Abuse in addition to the traffic citations.