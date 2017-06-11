Victim identified, Birmingham Police investigating homicide after shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A homicide investigation is being conducted after officers found a person shot to death in the alley of 4th Ave. South, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton.

At 11:58 A.M. Sunday, officers from the East Precinct responded to the call at the 7800 block of 4th Ave. South (alley) on a person down. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, whom they have identified as Jonathan Ringstaff, 32, lying near the alleyway behind a home on 4th Ave. South. The victim appeared to have been shot and was pronounced deceased on scene.

“It’s unfortunate a family now has to start their week planning a funeral. We will work hard to piece together what happened to the victim and help bring the family some closure,” says Shelton.