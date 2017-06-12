2 escape house fire on Rev. Abraham Blvd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people escaped a house fire on Reverend Abraham Boulevard Monday morning, according to Birmingham Fire officials.

One occupant walked with the assistance of a walker. She was able to reach the porch of the house where firefighters further assisted her in exiting the home.

The other occupant was able to fully exit on his own. He is being checked out by paramedics.

CBS42 crews are on the scene. WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.