Alabaster Police charge two men in connection with gas station robbery

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster Police have charged two men in connection with a robbery that took place on June 6 at the Shell on the 700 block of Highway 31, according to a release from the department.

Kevin Bray, 39, and Darryius Tompkins, 37, were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on Monday morning, according to the release. Both men are being held on a Robbery 1st Degree charge at the Shelby County Jail on $250,000 bond each.

According to the release, witnesses stated that the two men entered the store with handguns and demanded money from the clerk at about 7 a.m.

Alabaster Police are holding more information, as they state that release of any additional information at this time could harm a successful and fair outcome in their release.

