Birmingham Bulls release first SPHL schedule

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After coaching hires and player drafts, the Birmingham Bulls took the next step towards their return with the release of their 2017-18 schedule this afternoon.

The Bulls will play 56 games next season, 28 at home at the Pelham Civic Complex and 28 on the road. Twenty-three of the Bulls twenty-eight home games from November to April will be played on a Friday or Saturday night.

The Bulls open their season on the road against the Mississippi RiverKings Saturday, October 21st. The first home game will be against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, November 3rd.

Game times will be released as a later date.

