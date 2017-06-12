Childersburg resident cleans up eyesores, “It feels good to help people”

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — “It really means a lot when someone hugs your neck and they are just overjoyed and thankful for what you do for them, it’s just a good feeling, you go home feeling good,” said Ken Cobb, a Childersburg resident.

Fresh off of his day job everyday at 4:30 p.m., this electrician goes to work in his Park Grove neighborhood to clean up eye sores of his neighbors into something they could be proud of.

“Get with some of the people here and find out their circumstances and you know we could try and help them,” Cobb said.

Monday, he worked on a property just around the corner from his home, just two weeks ago, old car tires were scattered in the yard and weeds grew beyond control, but according to Cobb, it’s all apart of the master’s plan.

“Well I mean God commands us if someone asks for your coat, give them your coat, it’s just the right thing to do, you know, the spiritual part is we all should be good stewards of what he’s given us,” Cobb said.

His good deed on that property this past weekend wasn’t done alone, neighbors and even the mayor of Childersburg came out to help.

“The one comment I heard from people later that afternoon after the work was completed was what kind of a blessing they received so the giving spirit really showed out,” said Mayor Ken Wesson.

“It don’t really matter what you do, some of the smallest acts of kindness you never know how it changes a person’s day, and I just enjoy helping others,” Cobb said.

“I think that’s maybe my calling just to be a helper.”

Cobb will get a little more help on the home he was working on, he said 15 Childersburg High School football players will fulfill their 100 hours of community service by helping to paint that house.