Correctional officer arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into a state prison

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer at the Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs was arrested on Sunday for attempting to smuggle contraband into the prison, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Officials searched 24-year-old Vintarius Cardel Tarver of Union Springs when he reported to work at 2 p.m. Authorities found cellphones and cellphone chargers, 63 grams of marijuana, 29 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 30 grams of Flakka, and 84 Xanax pills.

Officers took Tarver to the Bullock County Jail where he was booked promoting contraband in a state prison, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and using his position for personal gain.

Tarver had been with the Department of Corrections since November 2015. He resigned from his position following his arrest.

