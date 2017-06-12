Deputies investigating after 2 dead bodies were found in a car in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: There were two bodies found at this location. According to crews on the scene, there appears to be one female victim in the passenger seat and one male victim in the driver seat.

Jefferson County Deputies are investigating a scene off of Springville Road in Center Point where a body was reportedly found in a vehicle.

The body was found in Dodge Challenger. Magnolia Place and Florentine Drive are currently blocked off due to the investigation.

