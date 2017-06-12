Deputies investigating after 2 dead bodies were found in a car in Center Point

By Published: Updated:

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: There were two bodies found at this location. According to crews on the scene, there appears to be one female victim in the passenger seat and one male victim in the driver seat.

ORIGINAL:

Jefferson County Deputies are investigating a scene off of Springville Road in Center Point where a body was reportedly found in a vehicle.

The body was found in Dodge Challenger. Magnolia Place and Florentine Drive are currently blocked off due to the investigation.

CBS42 reporter Alex Finnie is live on the scene. WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Get real-time updates by following Alex on Twitter @AlexCFinnie.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s