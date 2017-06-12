Etowah County Sheriffs arrest 3 suspects for heroin trafficking

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriffs arrested three suspects in connection to heroin trafficking, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

The Etowah Drug Enforcement Unit stopped 23-year-old Antonious Porter of Anniston in a 2011 silver Chevrolet Malibu. During the stop, agents observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana. A handgun was discovered near the driver’s seat upon searching the vehicle.

Porter was detained and taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU). Agents later found about six ounces of heroin and more than five ounces of marijuana in Porter’s vehicle.

A second traffic stop was initiated on a white 1984 Buick Regal that resulted in the arrest of Gadsden residents Oderiod Smith (22) and Deontriez Woods (23). During the stop. agents smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Woods and Smith admitted to smoking marijuana in the car while traveling from Georgia.

Once Smith and Woods exited the vehicle, officers noticed two plastic bags containing salvia had fallen from Woods’ pants. Both suspects were transported to DEU for further questioning.

Porter is charged with one count of trafficking heroin, one count of first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Woods is charged with one count of trafficking heroin and one count of possession of salvia. Smith is charged with one count of trafficking heroin.

Porter, Woods, and Smith are all being held in the Etowah County Detention Center. Their bond is set at $100,00.