Firefighter injured while controlling a house fire on Avenue Z in Ensley

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: According to Birmingham Fire Officials, a firefighter was injured while controlling a house fire in Ensley.

Birmingham Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on 30th Street and Avenue Z in Ensley.

According to Battalion Chief Russell, they received the call around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. Officials say the house is occupied, but no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Officials believe the fire started in the middle of the house. The home is a total loss.

