Maranathan Academy valedictorian is first in her family to get a high school diploma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Millions of students walked across stages all over the country this spring to get their high school diploma.

It’s a proud day for any family, but a huge milestone for one young lady, who graduated on Saturday from Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy.

“It’s a wonderful day!” Wanda Scott said through laughter.

Scott’s daughter, Breanna Ward, is the first in the family to ever get a high school diploma.

“This is a day I’ve dreamed of since she was a little girl,” Scott said.

For Ward, the day was just as meaningful.

“It means a lot,” Ward said. “Today is the day I move forward.”

High school can be tough for any teen, and the pressure would sometimes get to Ward.

“When you’re in 12th grade, your essays are so much bigger and longer!” Ward said.

But Ward took it a step further, becoming her class’s valedictorian.

“It took a lot to get where I am,” Ward said. “It was times when I thought, ‘Well I don’t think I want to do it anymore, and I don’t think I can’.”

Ward believes she owes the drive to continue to her teachers – and her mom.

“There were times she wanted to give up, and I said no,” Scott said. “Because education is your future. Without an education, you can’t have anything. You can’t be anybody.”

Ward is starting school at Miles College in the Fall, and she hopes to eventually transfer to the University of Alabama to become a nurse practitioner.