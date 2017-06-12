Massive flames blaze from second Ensley house fire

By Published: Updated:

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Firefighters battled massive flames at a house fire on 20th Place South and Pike Road in Ensley.

Officials responded to a call of the fire around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Battalion Cheif Brady Johnson says the fire likely started in the middle of the home.

Officials believe the home was occupied, but they did not find anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

CBS 42 crews are on the scene and we will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s