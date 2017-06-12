Massive flames blaze from second Ensley house fire

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Firefighters battled massive flames at a house fire on 20th Place South and Pike Road in Ensley.

Officials responded to a call of the fire around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Battalion Cheif Brady Johnson says the fire likely started in the middle of the home.

Officials believe the home was occupied, but they did not find anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

CBS 42 crews are on the scene and we will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.