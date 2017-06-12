One year after Pulse nightclub shooting, local community honors victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On this day one year ago, a gunman opened fire inside the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 others were hurt making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The men and women who were killed that night went to Pulse Nightclub to dance, hang out, and be social. Forty-nine people didn’t make it home that night.

Locally, several organizations contributed funds to help victims and their families. Central Alabama Pride and several gay clubs in the area hosted fundraisers.

One of the Central Alabama Pride board members was at a club in Birmingham when he found out what happened at Pulse.

“I was at a nightclub here and I was on my way out and I was leaving, as I was leaving I got on Facebook and just sat in my car for a little bit because it was unreal,” said Josh Coleman.

The Pulse Nightclub shooting was heavy on the minds of people at Pride Fest in Birmingham on Sunday.

Several events are scheduled Monday across the country commemorating the massacre.

The Quest Club is holding a candlelight pray vigil Monday night to honor the lives lost.