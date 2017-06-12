Spike In Crime In Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Officials with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s office say they are seeing a recent spike in crimes. According to deputies most of those crimes have a drug connection.

Josh Hastings is the spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office. He says 21 to 23 people die every year from opiod overdose in Tuscaloosa County. More people are using Methadone, Oxycodone and Heroin.

“I think the uptick that you are seeing with the opiod abuse is becoming a big issue. That is nationwide as well and I think that is a driving force as far as drugs are entering the scene that includes Heroin and also some of your pain killers medication you can get through a physician” Hastings said.

As a result of the drug use, investigators say criminals are committing more crimes. The number of vehicle break ins are up. Criminals are also breaking into more homes.

“Its two fold, one maybe you’ve got someone that has an addiction to the drug that’s having to steal to support the habit or it may be recreational use. As a result they may go break into a car to steal a phone, a tablet or something else of value like a firearm”.

Hastings says the Sheriff’s office is also taking other steps to combat drug related crime by using a crime suppression unit. Deputies assigned to the unit target a specific area to be visible.

“They are put in an area to saturate that area to be seen. Everywhere we’ve put them in the community we have seen a decline in crime. So they’ve done a great job for us overall”.

Investigators say they depend on the public to help. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity if they see it.