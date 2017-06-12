Trussville Police arrest man on sodomy charge after Cub Scout event

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville Police have arrested a man on a Sodomy 1st Degree charge after an incident that reportedly occurred at a Cub Scout event, according to a release from the department.

Justin Aaron Conn, 21, was arrested on the charge on Saturday after a reported incident at an event at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville. Conn was attending the event as a volunteer, where he reportedly assaulted a 10-year-old child.

Conn is awaiting transfer to the County Jail, where his bond will be set at $40,000.

 

