Tuscaloosa Police Department experiencing disabling officer shortage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) –Their job is to serve and protect the community, and now the community may have to step up to remedy the city of Tuscaloosa’s shortage of qualified police officers.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department has 18 job openings for officers. Chief Steve Anderson says he and his staff are trying to do everything possible to get the department fully staffed.

“We gave our test last week so we are in the process of trying to hire those 18 positions,” Anderson said. “But this is not a problem that’s isolated to Tuscaloosa, this is a nationwide problem.”

Anderson says his officers are leaving faster than they can fill the positions, some through retirement, and some leaving to pursue other careers. The department is funded for 286 officers, but TPD only has 237 cops working the streets. Mayor Walt Maddox says it is a concern.

“It is certainly something the chief and I talk about at our meetings. It is a point of concern, fortunately, we have a great staff at TPD,” Maddox said. “Many of our officers are having to take on additional overtime.”

Anderson said he wants to make sure he hires the right applicants. In the meantime, he says the shortage has made an impact on the staff.

“Well, it impacts morale because officers aren’t able to take time off they need to get away from the job,” Anderson said. “And number two, it affects our budget because we have to have officers to staff all shifts so it makes our overtime budget go up when we have to hire officers to fill the shift so we can be at minimum staff.”