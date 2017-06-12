Tuscaloosa Police seeking to obtain warrants for two men on Human Trafficking charges

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have taken two men in custody in two seperate cases that they hope will lead to human trafficking charges, according to a release from the department.

On June 8, Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Code Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation into a possible prostitution ring operating in Tuscaloosa city limits, according to the release.

Investigators reportedly encountered James Edward Warren, 26, from Jackson, MS and found probable cause to obtain warrants for two counts of Human Trafficking Second Degree for a total bond of $60,000. During this investigation, police seized around $1,000 and two 2003 Nissan Altimas as proceeds generated from prostitution.

On the 3600 block of East McFarland Boulevard, investigators encountered a 25-year-old Hungarian female and 24-year-old Maurice Reed of Mobile. Investigators seized $4,455 as proceeds generated from prostitution and are seeking to obtain warrants for Human Trafficking Second Degree with a $15,000 bond on Reed.

Police also encountered a 38-year-old woman on the 4500 block of East McFarland Boulevard and found probable cause to arrest her on charges of prostitution and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to Tuscaloosa County Jail on a bond of $1,000. Investigators seized $800 as proceeds generated from prostitution.

Neither man has been arrested on Human Trafficking charges at this time.