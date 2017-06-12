Tuscaloosa suspect wanted for attempted murder, still at large

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are searching for the suspect responsible for a shooting that left one victim in critical condition, according to the Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit.

Officers have obtained an attempted murder warrant for 21-year-old Kameron Kiron Mitchell.

Police responded to a shooting call at the 3000 block of 19th St. on Sunday. A 48-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim told investigators that he had a prior argument with the suspect over possible stolen property. He said he was riding his bike when the suspect approached him in a car and started shooting.

The victim is in stable condition.

Mitchell is still at large. He is 5’6″ and 153 lbs. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information leading to the location of Mitchell, please call Tuscaloosa Police.