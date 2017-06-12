Two arrested in Boaz after allegedly leaving toddler in hot car

BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects have been taken into custody on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and obstructing government operations after allegedly leaving a toddler in a hot car, according to a release from Boaz Police.

Romeo Gabriel Reliloso and Otila Domingo Simon were arrested after officers received a call of a toddler being left alone in a vehicle at Walmart, according to the release. The temperatures outside at the time were estimated to be about 85 degrees.

People in the vicinity noticed the child, and got them out of the vehicle and called the police department. More information will be added as it becomes available.