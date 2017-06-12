Woman transported to hospital with gunshot wound to the arm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person being shot around 12:50 a.m. on Monday morning on 67th Court Way South.

According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left forearm. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe she was shot at a different location and drove to the location on 67th Ct. Way.

There have been no arrests made.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.