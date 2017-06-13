2 people suffer non-life threatening injuries after Steiner Avenue shootout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are suffering from non-life threatening injuries after a shootout that took place on Steiner Avenue, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

The shooting took place on the 2800 block of Steiner Avenue, and there is an alleged shooter/victim that police are accounting for, along with a vehicle that’s been shot up at the 6600 block of Court M.

Another person has been checked into Princeton Hospital with injuries related to the shooting.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.