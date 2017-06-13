CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2017 Chilton County Peach Festival is around the corner, and CBS 42 is a proud sponsor!
The festival kicks off June 17 with the 14th Annual Peach Run. The fun lasts until June 24.
Below is a full schedule of events for the 2017 Chilton County Peach Festival:
14th Annual Peach Run
- Cornerstone Fitness & Wellness (110 Baker Avenue, Clanton)
- Saturday, June 17
- 7 a.m.
Miss Peach Queen Pageants | Pageants start at 6 p.m. at Chilton County HS Auditorium on their scheduled day
- Sat., June 17 — Little Miss Peach Queen
- Mon., June 19 – Young Miss Peach Queen
- Tues., June 20 – Junior Miss Peach Queen
- Thurs., June 22 — Miss Chilton County Peach Queen
Peach Jam Jubilee
- Clanton City Park
- Fri., June 23
- 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Peach Parade
- Downtown Clanton
- Starts at 9 a.m.
- Meet CBS 42’s Brittany Bivins and Sarah Cantey!
Peach Auction
- Immediately following parade
- Downtown Clanton