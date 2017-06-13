CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2017 Chilton County Peach Festival is around the corner, and CBS 42 is a proud sponsor!

The festival kicks off June 17 with the 14th Annual Peach Run. The fun lasts until June 24.

Below is a full schedule of events for the 2017 Chilton County Peach Festival:

14th Annual Peach Run

Cornerstone Fitness & Wellness (110 Baker Avenue, Clanton)

Saturday, June 17

7 a.m.

Miss Peach Queen Pageants | Pageants start at 6 p.m. at Chilton County HS Auditorium on their scheduled day

Sat., June 17 — Little Miss Peach Queen

Mon., June 19 – Young Miss Peach Queen

Tues., June 20 – Junior Miss Peach Queen

Thurs., June 22 — Miss Chilton County Peach Queen

Peach Jam Jubilee

Clanton City Park

Fri., June 23

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Peach Parade

Downtown Clanton

Starts at 9 a.m.

Meet CBS 42’s Brittany Bivins and Sarah Cantey!

Peach Auction

Immediately following parade

Downtown Clanton