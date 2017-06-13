2017 Chilton County Peach Festival

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2017 Chilton County Peach Festival is around the corner, and CBS 42 is a proud sponsor!

The festival kicks off June 17 with the 14th Annual Peach Run. The fun lasts until June 24.

Below is a full schedule of events for the 2017 Chilton County Peach Festival:

14th Annual Peach Run

  • Cornerstone Fitness & Wellness (110 Baker Avenue, Clanton)
  • Saturday, June 17
  • 7 a.m.

Miss Peach Queen Pageants | Pageants start at 6 p.m. at Chilton County HS Auditorium on their scheduled day

  • Sat., June 17 — Little Miss Peach Queen
  • Mon., June 19  – Young Miss Peach Queen
  • Tues., June 20 – Junior Miss Peach Queen
  • Thurs., June 22 —  Miss Chilton County Peach Queen

Peach Jam Jubilee

  • Clanton City Park
  • Fri., June 23
  • 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Peach Parade

  • Downtown Clanton
  • Starts at 9 a.m.
  • Meet CBS 42’s Brittany Bivins and Sarah Cantey!

Peach Auction

  • Immediately following parade
  • Downtown Clanton

