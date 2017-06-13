A unique twist on hairy hats

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hairy hats were found scattered about in the Chelsea area.

You may be thinking that is odd. We here at CBS42 thought the same thing as well, but then we learned the story behind these mysterious hats. A photo was posted on Facebook, and within a few hours, they were quickly reunited with the owner.

Coach Andy Sullivan, a.k.a., Coach Sully, is a well known guy in the Chelsea area. He is somewhat of a coaching legend to the little league team, The Chelsea Dirty Dogs. He was on his way to take the hairy hats to the boys, when they fell off his truck. Once he got them back, he surprised the boys with them and they have now become their rally caps.

“At first they were telling us we were getting new hats, but these hats? It was so cool. We saw those hats. It was something else,” Chelsea Dirty Dog player Judah Talley said.

Coach Sully has been a huge force in the boys lives. The Chelsea Dirty Dogs won their championship game over the weekend!