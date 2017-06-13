Alabaster golf champion competes for Future Masters

By Published: Updated:

Alabaster, Ala. (WIAT) – Hal Sutton, Steve Lowery, Jerry Pate and Charles Howell III are a few on the list of PGA greats who competed in Alabama for a chance to win the Future Masters. Now, it’s back to the Futures with an eye on a local teenager from Alabaster.

15-year-old Landon Wockenfuss is a star golfer at Thompson High School. He’s a low medalist and has won several all-tournament honors. This year, he was invited to participate in one of the most notable junior tournaments in the world in Dothan – the Future Masters.

Landon’s coaches note that this is a big accomplishment for him and preparation is a matter of technicalities and course management. Landon is putting in the work. He says during the summer months, he spends all day, every day on the golf course to perfect his craft.

Landon will compete in the 2017 Future Masters in Dothan on Friday, June 17th through June 24th. For more information, visit the Future Masters website.

