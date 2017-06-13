Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reportedly seizes 170+ grams of cocaine and marijuana in traffic stop

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Department has seized around $14,700 worth of cocaine and around 30 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop, according to a release from the organization.

On June 6, Sgt. Keith Crofford stopped a vehicle for speeding in the Woodstock area on Highway 5. In the car were two adult males, a 12-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, and according to the department, 147 grams of uncut cocaine and 30 grams of marijuana.

According to Bibb County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects were trafficking drugs from the Birmingham Area to Bibb County and other counties to the south.