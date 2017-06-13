Birmingham City Council to vote on new humane society campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham city council is expected to move forward with plans to hand over land to the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

The humane society has been itching to grow for years. The city could move forward Tuesday with plans to help by handing over a huge piece of land.

The Jefferson County Commission first approved handing over the land to the Humane Society back in April. The 27-acre property sits off of 6th Avenue and 6th Street South. The land is co-owned by the city.

City leaders say the humane society’s new campus could transform a vacant industrial property in the Titusville neighborhood.

The land for the $30 million campus still has to be approved by city council, but right now, plans include a police k-9 training facility, dog and cat cafes, a community free-space and park and a dorm for veterinary students.

It’s a vision, the humane society, says will bring good things to the neighborhood and will likely become one of the nicest animal parks in the country.

“Anytime you bring people, density of visitors onto a space other businesses start to pop up and we feel very strongly that our not for profit organization is going to be a real catalyst for change,” said Allison Black Cornelius, with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Meanwhile, employees are eager for things to move forward quickly, the humane society’s animal care and control center is in desperate need of a new space.

“It’s not a safe place physically for our animals and it’s barely safe for our staff so that’s the building that’s in the most critical need of being replaced right now,” said Cornelius.

Not everyone is happy about the humane society’s new campus being built in the Titusville neighborhood.

North Titusville Neighborhood Association president John Harris says Walmart was interested in the land at one time, a business that would’ve helped the area he calls a food desert.

“There’s no economics to putting dogs up there, what economic benefit we getting out of putting dogs out there? You’re giving away our money and giving it away free,” said Harris.

Harris says he would’ve liked to have seen a grocery store built on the land or a development with retail and residential space. He says those ideas were originally on the table.

If things move forward Tuesday, the Humane Society would have two years to start building its new campus.